Himalaya Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore, up 5.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore in December 2022 up 5.38% from Rs. 19.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 135.96% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2022 up 44.89% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.