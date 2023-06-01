English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Himalaya Food Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore, up 195.44% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himalaya Food International Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore in March 2023 up 195.44% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2023 down 548.9% from Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.96 crore in March 2023 down 603.53% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2022.

    Himalaya Food shares closed at 21.03 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 6.48% over the last 12 months.

    Himalaya Food International Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.8820.75
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations42.8820.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.04-2.26
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost1.151.02
    Depreciation1.771.68
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses75.7814.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.795.55
    Other Income0.06--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.735.55
    Interest0.060.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-31.795.39
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax-31.795.39
    Tax-0.51--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-31.285.39
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-31.285.39
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-31.285.39
    Equity Share Capital57.8757.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.400.93
    Diluted EPS-5.400.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.400.93
    Diluted EPS-5.400.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Himalaya Food #Himalaya Food International Ltd #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:00 pm