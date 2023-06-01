Himalaya Food Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore, up 195.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.88 crore in March 2023 up 195.44% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2023 down 548.9% from Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.96 crore in March 2023 down 603.53% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2022.

Himalaya Food shares closed at 21.03 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.09% returns over the last 6 months and 6.48% over the last 12 months.