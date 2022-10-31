Himadri Special Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.91 crore, up 64.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,058.91 crore in September 2022 up 64.1% from Rs. 645.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.13 crore in September 2022 up 149.19% from Rs. 11.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.01 crore in September 2022 up 192.74% from Rs. 33.48 crore in September 2021.

Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

Himadri Special shares closed at 103.45 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.22% returns over the last 6 months and 103.24% over the last 12 months.