 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Himadri Special Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.4% from Rs. 833.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.72 crore in March 2023 up 261.72% from Rs. 21.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.64 crore in March 2023 up 169.18% from Rs. 50.39 crore in March 2022.

Himadri Speciality Chemical
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,028.90 1,037.39 833.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,028.90 1,037.39 833.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 686.75 835.31 672.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 95.30 -11.91 -2.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.40 20.96 20.50
Depreciation 11.77 12.29 12.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.36 90.94 94.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.32 89.80 35.94
Other Income 10.55 7.67 1.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.87 97.47 37.84
Interest 13.16 20.18 11.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.71 77.29 26.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.71 77.29 26.80
Tax 33.99 14.26 5.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.72 63.03 21.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.72 63.03 21.21
Equity Share Capital 43.27 41.94 41.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 1.51 0.50
Diluted EPS 1.81 1.51 0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 1.51 0.50
Diluted EPS 1.81 1.51 0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited