Himadri Special Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.4% from Rs. 833.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.72 crore in March 2023 up 261.72% from Rs. 21.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.64 crore in March 2023 up 169.18% from Rs. 50.39 crore in March 2022.