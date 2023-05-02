English
    Himadri Special Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.4% from Rs. 833.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.72 crore in March 2023 up 261.72% from Rs. 21.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.64 crore in March 2023 up 169.18% from Rs. 50.39 crore in March 2022.

    Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

    Himadri Special shares closed at 103.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.10% returns over the last 6 months and 46.36% over the last 12 months.

    Himadri Speciality Chemical
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,028.901,037.39833.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,028.901,037.39833.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials686.75835.31672.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks95.30-11.91-2.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.4020.9620.50
    Depreciation11.7712.2912.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.3690.9494.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.3289.8035.94
    Other Income10.557.671.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.8797.4737.84
    Interest13.1620.1811.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.7177.2926.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax110.7177.2926.80
    Tax33.9914.265.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.7263.0321.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.7263.0321.21
    Equity Share Capital43.2741.9441.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.811.510.50
    Diluted EPS1.811.510.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.811.510.50
    Diluted EPS1.811.510.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Himadri Special #Himadri Speciality Chemical #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am