Himadri Special Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.4% from Rs. 833.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.72 crore in March 2023 up 261.72% from Rs. 21.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.64 crore in March 2023 up 169.18% from Rs. 50.39 crore in March 2022.

Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

Himadri Special shares closed at 103.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.10% returns over the last 6 months and 46.36% over the last 12 months.