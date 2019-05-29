Himadri Special Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 583.44 crore, up 5.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 583.44 crore in March 2019 up 5.94% from Rs. 550.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.20 crore in March 2019 up 1.33% from Rs. 71.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.76 crore in March 2019 up 2.11% from Rs. 127.08 crore in March 2018.

Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2018.

Himadri Special shares closed at 104.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -25.43% over the last 12 months.