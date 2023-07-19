Himadri Special Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 950.91 crore, down 9.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 950.91 crore in June 2023 down 9.15% from Rs. 1,046.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.66 crore in June 2023 up 125.17% from Rs. 38.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.12 crore in June 2023 up 98.99% from Rs. 72.93 crore in June 2022.

Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

Himadri Special shares closed at 144.50 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.52% returns over the last 6 months and 69.80% over the last 12 months.