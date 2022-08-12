Himadri Special Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,046.64 crore, up 93.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,046.64 crore in June 2022 up 93.91% from Rs. 539.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.93 crore in June 2022 up 147.33% from Rs. 15.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.93 crore in June 2022 up 93.09% from Rs. 37.77 crore in June 2021.

Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2021.

Himadri Special shares closed at 94.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.92% returns over the last 6 months and 94.26% over the last 12 months.