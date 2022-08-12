English
    Himadri Special Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,046.64 crore, up 93.91% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,046.64 crore in June 2022 up 93.91% from Rs. 539.75 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.93 crore in June 2022 up 147.33% from Rs. 15.74 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.93 crore in June 2022 up 93.09% from Rs. 37.77 crore in June 2021.

    Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2021.

    Himadri Special shares closed at 94.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.92% returns over the last 6 months and 94.26% over the last 12 months.

    Himadri Speciality Chemical
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,046.64833.79539.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,046.64833.79539.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials802.37672.95464.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.29-2.19-40.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.8120.5017.87
    Depreciation12.0612.5511.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.8094.0461.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.3135.9425.24
    Other Income1.561.901.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.8737.8426.47
    Interest12.6011.047.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.2726.8018.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.2726.8018.63
    Tax9.345.592.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.9321.2115.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.9321.2115.74
    Equity Share Capital41.9341.9041.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.930.500.38
    Diluted EPS0.930.500.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.930.500.38
    Diluted EPS0.930.500.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:22 am
