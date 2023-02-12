 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himadri Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore, up 34.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore in December 2022 up 34.29% from Rs. 772.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.03 crore in December 2022 up 283.86% from Rs. 16.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.76 crore in December 2022 up 177.87% from Rs. 39.50 crore in December 2021.

Himadri Speciality Chemical
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,037.39 1,058.91 772.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,037.39 1,058.91 772.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 835.31 972.85 719.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.91 -142.82 -80.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.96 25.78 20.03
Depreciation 12.29 12.54 11.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.94 113.28 77.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.80 77.28 24.31
Other Income 7.67 8.19 3.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.47 85.47 28.09
Interest 20.18 19.93 8.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.29 65.54 19.41
Exceptional Items -- -30.00 --
P/L Before Tax 77.29 35.54 19.41
Tax 14.26 6.41 2.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.03 29.13 16.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.03 29.13 16.42
Equity Share Capital 41.94 41.93 41.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 0.69 0.39
Diluted EPS 1.51 0.69 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 0.69 0.39
Diluted EPS 1.51 0.69 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
