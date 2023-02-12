Himadri Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore, up 34.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore in December 2022 up 34.29% from Rs. 772.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.03 crore in December 2022 up 283.86% from Rs. 16.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.76 crore in December 2022 up 177.87% from Rs. 39.50 crore in December 2021.