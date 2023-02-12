English
    Himadri Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore, up 34.29% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore in December 2022 up 34.29% from Rs. 772.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.03 crore in December 2022 up 283.86% from Rs. 16.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.76 crore in December 2022 up 177.87% from Rs. 39.50 crore in December 2021.

    Himadri Speciality Chemical
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,037.391,058.91772.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,037.391,058.91772.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials835.31972.85719.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.91-142.82-80.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9625.7820.03
    Depreciation12.2912.5411.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.94113.2877.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.8077.2824.31
    Other Income7.678.193.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.4785.4728.09
    Interest20.1819.938.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.2965.5419.41
    Exceptional Items---30.00--
    P/L Before Tax77.2935.5419.41
    Tax14.266.412.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.0329.1316.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.0329.1316.42
    Equity Share Capital41.9441.9341.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.510.690.39
    Diluted EPS1.510.690.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.510.690.39
    Diluted EPS1.510.690.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited