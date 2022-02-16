Himadri Special Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 772.49 crore, up 65.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 772.49 crore in December 2021 up 65.48% from Rs. 466.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.42 crore in December 2021 down 4.87% from Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.50 crore in December 2021 down 12.22% from Rs. 45.00 crore in December 2020.

Himadri Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2020.

Himadri Special shares closed at 57.75 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.57% returns over the last 6 months and 27.77% over the last 12 months.