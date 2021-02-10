Himadri Special Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 466.81 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 466.81 crore in December 2020 up 9% from Rs. 428.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2020 up 3.35% from Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.00 crore in December 2020 up 17.77% from Rs. 38.21 crore in December 2019.

Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2019.

Himadri Special shares closed at 47.35 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.39% returns over the last 6 months and -25.37% over the last 12 months.