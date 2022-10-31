 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himadri Special Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.91 crore, up 64.1% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,058.91 crore in September 2022 up 64.1% from Rs. 645.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.93 crore in September 2022 up 281.83% from Rs. 9.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.33 crore in September 2022 up 227.52% from Rs. 32.16 crore in September 2021.

Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2021.

Himadri Special shares closed at 103.45 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.22% returns over the last 6 months and 103.24% over the last 12 months.

Himadri Speciality Chemical
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,058.91 1,046.64 645.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,058.91 1,046.64 645.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 965.02 801.73 535.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -142.82 29.29 -19.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.92 22.95 21.91
Depreciation 13.07 12.61 12.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.65 121.07 77.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.07 58.99 17.56
Other Income 8.19 1.56 2.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.26 60.55 20.08
Interest 19.97 12.65 7.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.29 47.90 12.29
Exceptional Items -30.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.29 47.90 12.29
Tax 6.41 9.34 2.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.88 38.56 9.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.88 38.56 9.36
Minority Interest 0.05 0.04 0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.93 38.60 9.41
Equity Share Capital 41.93 41.93 41.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.92 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.86 0.92 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.92 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.86 0.92 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:55 am
