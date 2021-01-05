Himadri Special Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 389.24 crore, down 20.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 389.24 crore in September 2020 down 20.11% from Rs. 487.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.72 crore in September 2020 down 54.12% from Rs. 45.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.85 crore in September 2020 down 41.39% from Rs. 86.76 crore in September 2019.

Himadri Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2019.

Himadri Special shares closed at 45.40 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.30% over the last 12 months.