Himadri Special Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 389.24 crore, down 20.11% Y-o-Y

January 05, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 389.24 crore in September 2020 down 20.11% from Rs. 487.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.72 crore in September 2020 down 54.12% from Rs. 45.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.85 crore in September 2020 down 41.39% from Rs. 86.76 crore in September 2019.

Himadri Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2019.

Himadri Special shares closed at 45.40 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.30% over the last 12 months.

Himadri Speciality Chemical
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations389.24257.87487.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations389.24257.87487.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials280.20127.39325.14
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.5166.71-3.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.8018.6819.79
Depreciation11.7811.538.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.0141.8759.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.96-8.3177.08
Other Income5.112.630.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.07-5.6877.87
Interest9.0310.5313.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.04-16.2164.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax30.04-16.2164.08
Tax9.38-3.5918.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.66-12.6245.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.66-12.6245.09
Minority Interest0.060.060.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.72-12.5645.16
Equity Share Capital41.8841.8841.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.49-0.301.08
Diluted EPS0.49-0.301.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.49-0.301.08
Diluted EPS0.49-0.301.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Himadri Special #Himadri Speciality Chemical #Results
first published: Jan 5, 2021 12:13 pm

