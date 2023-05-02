Himadri Special Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.4% from Rs. 833.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.26 crore in March 2023 up 1143.23% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.11 crore in March 2023 up 198.62% from Rs. 45.58 crore in March 2022.