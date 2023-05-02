 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himadri Special Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,028.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.4% from Rs. 833.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.26 crore in March 2023 up 1143.23% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.11 crore in March 2023 up 198.62% from Rs. 45.58 crore in March 2022.

Himadri Speciality Chemical
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,028.90 1,037.39 833.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,028.90 1,037.39 833.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 685.74 832.05 673.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 95.30 -11.91 -0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.53 21.11 20.67
Depreciation 12.32 12.85 13.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.77 91.24 96.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.24 92.05 30.39
Other Income 10.55 7.67 1.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.79 99.72 32.28
Interest 13.20 20.25 11.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.59 79.47 21.20
Exceptional Items -- -- -24.65
P/L Before Tax 110.59 79.47 -3.45
Tax 34.38 14.26 5.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.21 65.21 -9.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.21 65.21 -9.06
Minority Interest 0.05 -0.02 1.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 76.26 65.19 -7.31
Equity Share Capital 43.27 41.94 41.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.80 1.55 -0.17
Diluted EPS 1.80 1.55 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.80 1.55 -0.17
Diluted EPS 1.80 1.55 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited