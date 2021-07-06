MARKET NEWS

Himadri Special Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 565.54 crore, up 55.19% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 565.54 crore in March 2021 up 55.19% from Rs. 364.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.84 crore in March 2021 down 67.74% from Rs. 70.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.35 crore in March 2021 up 24.11% from Rs. 34.93 crore in March 2020.

Himadri Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2020.

Himadri Special shares closed at 56.40 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.24% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.

Himadri Speciality Chemical
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations565.54466.81364.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations565.54466.81364.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials358.35316.15315.79
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks70.5023.13-67.81
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.7918.8419.09
Depreciation11.9411.7212.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses76.4967.9066.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4729.0718.33
Other Income2.944.134.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4133.2022.68
Interest7.106.7713.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.3126.438.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax24.3126.438.94
Tax1.5010.01-62.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.8116.4270.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.8116.4270.97
Minority Interest0.030.06-0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.8416.4870.81
Equity Share Capital41.9041.8841.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.550.391.69
Diluted EPS0.550.391.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.550.391.69
Diluted EPS0.550.391.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Himadri Special #Himadri Speciality Chemical #Results
first published: Jul 6, 2021 07:11 pm

