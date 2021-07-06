Himadri Special Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 565.54 crore, up 55.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 565.54 crore in March 2021 up 55.19% from Rs. 364.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.84 crore in March 2021 down 67.74% from Rs. 70.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.35 crore in March 2021 up 24.11% from Rs. 34.93 crore in March 2020.

Himadri Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2020.

Himadri Special shares closed at 56.40 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.24% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.