English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Himadri Special Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 950.91 crore, down 9.15% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 950.91 crore in June 2023 down 9.15% from Rs. 1,046.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.15 crore in June 2023 up 123.19% from Rs. 38.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.13 crore in June 2023 up 97.01% from Rs. 73.16 crore in June 2022.

    Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2022.

    Himadri Special shares closed at 144.50 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.52% returns over the last 6 months and 69.80% over the last 12 months.

    Himadri Speciality Chemical
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations950.911,028.901,046.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations950.911,028.901,046.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials695.40685.74801.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.4695.3029.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.7821.5322.95
    Depreciation12.1012.3212.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.26100.77121.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.91113.2458.99
    Other Income10.1210.551.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.03123.7960.55
    Interest13.1513.2012.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax118.88110.5947.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax118.88110.5947.90
    Tax32.7834.389.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.1076.2138.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.1076.2138.56
    Minority Interest0.050.050.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates86.1576.2638.60
    Equity Share Capital43.9043.2741.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.991.800.92
    Diluted EPS1.991.800.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.991.800.92
    Diluted EPS1.991.800.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Himadri Special #Himadri Speciality Chemical #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!