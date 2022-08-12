 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himadri Special Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,046.64 crore, up 93.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,046.64 crore in June 2022 up 93.91% from Rs. 539.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.60 crore in June 2022 up 166.02% from Rs. 14.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.16 crore in June 2022 up 96.4% from Rs. 37.25 crore in June 2021.

Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2021.

Himadri Special shares closed at 94.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.92% returns over the last 6 months and 94.26% over the last 12 months.

Himadri Speciality Chemical
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,046.64 833.79 539.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,046.64 833.79 539.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 801.73 673.40 464.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.29 -0.09 -40.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.95 20.67 18.00
Depreciation 12.61 13.30 12.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.07 96.12 61.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.99 30.39 23.90
Other Income 1.56 1.89 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.55 32.28 25.23
Interest 12.65 11.08 7.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.90 21.20 17.34
Exceptional Items -- -24.65 --
P/L Before Tax 47.90 -3.45 17.34
Tax 9.34 5.61 2.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.56 -9.06 14.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.56 -9.06 14.45
Minority Interest 0.04 1.75 0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.60 -7.31 14.51
Equity Share Capital 41.93 41.90 41.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 -0.17 0.35
Diluted EPS 0.92 -0.17 0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 -0.17 0.35
Diluted EPS 0.92 -0.17 0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
