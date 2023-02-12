Himadri Special Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore, up 34.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore in December 2022 up 34.29% from Rs. 772.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.19 crore in December 2022 up 167.94% from Rs. 24.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.57 crore in December 2022 up 133.06% from Rs. 48.30 crore in December 2021.