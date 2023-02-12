Himadri Special Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore, up 34.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore in December 2022 up 34.29% from Rs. 772.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.19 crore in December 2022 up 167.94% from Rs. 24.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.57 crore in December 2022 up 133.06% from Rs. 48.30 crore in December 2021.

Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.

Himadri Special shares closed at 90.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.47% returns over the last 6 months and 40.06% over the last 12 months.