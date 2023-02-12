English
    Himadri Special Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore, up 34.29% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himadri Speciality Chemical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,037.39 crore in December 2022 up 34.29% from Rs. 772.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.19 crore in December 2022 up 167.94% from Rs. 24.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.57 crore in December 2022 up 133.06% from Rs. 48.30 crore in December 2021.

    Himadri Speciality Chemical
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,037.391,058.91772.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,037.391,058.91772.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials832.05965.02711.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.91-142.82-80.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.1125.9220.19
    Depreciation12.8513.0712.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.24113.6577.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.0584.0731.99
    Other Income7.678.194.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.7292.2636.15
    Interest20.2519.978.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.4772.2927.29
    Exceptional Items---30.00--
    P/L Before Tax79.4742.2927.29
    Tax14.266.412.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.2135.8824.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.2135.8824.30
    Minority Interest-0.020.050.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.1935.9324.33
    Equity Share Capital41.9441.9341.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.550.860.58
    Diluted EPS1.550.860.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.550.860.58
    Diluted EPS1.550.860.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
