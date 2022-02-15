Himadri Special Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 772.49 crore, up 65.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 772.49 crore in December 2021 up 65.48% from Rs. 466.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.33 crore in December 2021 up 47.63% from Rs. 16.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.30 crore in December 2021 up 7.52% from Rs. 44.92 crore in December 2020.

Himadri Special EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2020.

Himadri Special shares closed at 55.85 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.63% returns over the last 6 months and 23.56% over the last 12 months.