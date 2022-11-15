Him Teknoforge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.47 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.47 crore in September 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 97.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2022 down 10.73% from Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.47 crore in September 2022 up 4.46% from Rs. 10.98 crore in September 2021.

Him Teknoforge EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.96 in September 2021.

Him Teknoforge shares closed at 102.20 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.37% returns over the last 6 months and -12.16% over the last 12 months.