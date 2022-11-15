English
    Him Teknoforge Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.47 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Him Teknoforge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.47 crore in September 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 97.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2022 down 10.73% from Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.47 crore in September 2022 up 4.46% from Rs. 10.98 crore in September 2021.

    Him Teknoforge EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.96 in September 2021.

    Him Teknoforge shares closed at 102.20 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.37% returns over the last 6 months and -12.16% over the last 12 months.

    Him Teknoforge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.47100.4497.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.47100.4497.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.2558.0958.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.692.87-1.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.869.799.94
    Depreciation2.362.322.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6620.2121.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.037.157.06
    Other Income2.071.061.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.118.228.62
    Interest4.284.473.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.823.754.73
    Exceptional Items-0.93----
    P/L Before Tax3.903.754.73
    Tax1.121.261.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.782.493.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.782.493.11
    Equity Share Capital1.571.571.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.533.163.96
    Diluted EPS3.533.163.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.533.163.96
    Diluted EPS3.533.163.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am