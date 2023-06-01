Him Teknoforge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.52 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.52 crore in March 2023 up 7.19% from Rs. 89.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 148.01% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2023 up 25.09% from Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2022.

Him Teknoforge EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2022.

Him Teknoforge shares closed at 98.48 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 2.64% over the last 12 months.