    Him Teknoforge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.52 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Him Teknoforge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.52 crore in March 2023 up 7.19% from Rs. 89.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 148.01% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2023 up 25.09% from Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2022.

    Him Teknoforge EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2022.

    Him Teknoforge shares closed at 98.48 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 2.64% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.5297.0389.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.5297.0389.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.0257.9154.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.44-1.90-2.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7810.759.35
    Depreciation2.282.402.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6722.1021.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.215.764.16
    Other Income1.431.702.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.647.466.25
    Interest3.894.304.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.753.161.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.753.161.71
    Tax1.670.820.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.082.341.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.082.341.24
    Equity Share Capital1.571.571.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.912.971.58
    Diluted EPS3.912.971.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.912.971.58
    Diluted EPS3.912.971.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm