Him Teknoforge Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.11 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.11 crore in March 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 85.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022 down 59.95% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2022 down 17.72% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2021.

Him Teknoforge EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in March 2021.

Him Teknoforge shares closed at 95.80 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)