    Him Teknoforge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.46 crore, down 1.97% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Him Teknoforge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.46 crore in June 2023 down 1.97% from Rs. 100.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 down 42.73% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.51 crore in June 2023 down 19.26% from Rs. 10.54 crore in June 2022.

    Him Teknoforge EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.16 in June 2022.

    Him Teknoforge shares closed at 139.45 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.35% returns over the last 6 months and 64.35% over the last 12 months.

    Him Teknoforge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.4695.52100.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.4695.52100.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.7958.0258.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.50-5.442.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.9710.789.79
    Depreciation2.312.282.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.3422.6720.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.547.217.15
    Other Income0.651.431.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.208.648.22
    Interest4.173.894.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.024.753.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.024.753.75
    Tax0.601.671.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.423.082.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.423.082.49
    Equity Share Capital1.571.571.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.813.913.16
    Diluted EPS1.813.913.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.813.913.16
    Diluted EPS1.813.913.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Him Teknoforge #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

