Him Teknoforge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.46 crore, down 1.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.46 crore in June 2023 down 1.97% from Rs. 100.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 down 42.73% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.51 crore in June 2023 down 19.26% from Rs. 10.54 crore in June 2022.

Him Teknoforge EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.16 in June 2022.

Him Teknoforge shares closed at 139.45 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.35% returns over the last 6 months and 64.35% over the last 12 months.