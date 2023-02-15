 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Him Teknoforge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.03 crore, up 19.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Him Teknoforge are:Net Sales at Rs 97.03 crore in December 2022 up 19.77% from Rs. 81.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 up 50.39% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2022 up 20.98% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.
Him Teknoforge EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2021. Him Teknoforge shares closed at 84.85 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.77% over the last 12 months.
Him Teknoforge
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations97.03113.4781.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations97.03113.4781.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials57.9171.2546.60
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.90-1.69-1.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.7510.869.53
Depreciation2.402.362.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.1023.6620.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.767.034.44
Other Income1.702.071.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.469.115.83
Interest4.304.283.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.164.822.09
Exceptional Items---0.93--
P/L Before Tax3.163.902.09
Tax0.821.120.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.342.781.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.342.781.55
Equity Share Capital1.571.571.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.973.531.98
Diluted EPS2.973.531.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.973.531.98
Diluted EPS2.973.531.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Him Teknoforge #Results
first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm