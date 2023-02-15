Him Teknoforge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.03 crore, up 19.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Him Teknoforge are:Net Sales at Rs 97.03 crore in December 2022 up 19.77% from Rs. 81.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 up 50.39% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2022 up 20.98% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.
Him Teknoforge EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2021.
|Him Teknoforge shares closed at 84.85 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.77% over the last 12 months.
|Him Teknoforge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.03
|113.47
|81.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.03
|113.47
|81.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.91
|71.25
|46.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.90
|-1.69
|-1.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.75
|10.86
|9.53
|Depreciation
|2.40
|2.36
|2.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.10
|23.66
|20.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.76
|7.03
|4.44
|Other Income
|1.70
|2.07
|1.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.46
|9.11
|5.83
|Interest
|4.30
|4.28
|3.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.16
|4.82
|2.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.93
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.16
|3.90
|2.09
|Tax
|0.82
|1.12
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.34
|2.78
|1.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.34
|2.78
|1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.97
|3.53
|1.98
|Diluted EPS
|2.97
|3.53
|1.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.97
|3.53
|1.98
|Diluted EPS
|2.97
|3.53
|1.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited