Him Fibres Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore, up 1.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore in September 2022 up 1.32% from Rs. 6.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 102.22% from Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 up 147.2% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

Him Fibres EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2021.

Him Fibres shares closed at 5.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.55% returns over the last 6 months and 20.53% over the last 12 months.