    Him Fibres Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himachal Fibres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in March 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2023 up 408.14% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 150% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    Him Fibres EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

    Him Fibres shares closed at 4.99 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.77% returns over the last 6 months and -0.99% over the last 12 months.

    Himachal Fibres
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.547.256.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.547.256.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.314.533.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.20-0.460.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.131.271.53
    Depreciation0.130.490.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.491.181.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.320.25-1.31
    Other Income0.380.110.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.36-0.83
    Interest0.380.260.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.320.09-1.02
    Exceptional Items3.05----
    P/L Before Tax2.730.09-1.02
    Tax0.23-0.03-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.500.12-0.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.500.12-0.81
    Equity Share Capital8.638.638.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.01-0.09
    Diluted EPS0.290.01-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.01-0.09
    Diluted EPS0.290.01-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
