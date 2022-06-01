Him Fibres Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore, up 5.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himachal Fibres are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore in March 2022 up 5.09% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 49.43% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 63.11% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.
Him Fibres shares closed at 5.04 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.45% returns over the last 6 months and 76.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Himachal Fibres
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.26
|9.02
|5.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.26
|9.02
|5.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.68
|4.85
|1.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|0.39
|0.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.50
|1.64
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.45
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.81
|1.30
|3.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|0.53
|-1.74
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.23
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|0.76
|-1.58
|Interest
|0.19
|0.89
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-0.13
|-2.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.02
|-0.13
|-2.31
|Tax
|-0.21
|-0.06
|-0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|-0.07
|-1.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|-0.07
|-1.61
|Equity Share Capital
|8.63
|8.63
|8.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.01
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.01
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.01
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.01
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited