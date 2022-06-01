 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Him Fibres Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore, up 5.09% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himachal Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore in March 2022 up 5.09% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 49.43% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 63.11% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.

Him Fibres shares closed at 5.04 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.45% returns over the last 6 months and 76.22% over the last 12 months.

Himachal Fibres
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.26 9.02 5.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.26 9.02 5.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.68 4.85 1.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 0.39 0.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.53 1.50 1.64
Depreciation 0.45 0.45 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.81 1.30 3.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.31 0.53 -1.74
Other Income 0.48 0.23 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.83 0.76 -1.58
Interest 0.19 0.89 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.02 -0.13 -2.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.02 -0.13 -2.31
Tax -0.21 -0.06 -0.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.81 -0.07 -1.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.81 -0.07 -1.61
Equity Share Capital 8.63 8.63 8.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.01 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.01 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.01 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.01 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
