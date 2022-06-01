Him Fibres Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore, up 5.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore in March 2022 up 5.09% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 49.43% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 63.11% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.

Him Fibres shares closed at 5.04 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.45% returns over the last 6 months and 76.22% over the last 12 months.