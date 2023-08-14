English
    Him Fibres Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, down 71.33% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himachal Fibres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in June 2023 down 71.33% from Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2023 down 872.1% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 178.65% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

    Him Fibres shares closed at 6.71 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.38% returns over the last 6 months and 5.34% over the last 12 months.

    Himachal Fibres
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.235.547.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.235.547.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.793.313.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.50-0.200.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.981.131.26
    Depreciation0.310.130.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.851.491.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.21-0.320.20
    Other Income0.190.380.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.010.060.41
    Interest0.510.380.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.52-0.320.15
    Exceptional Items--3.05--
    P/L Before Tax-1.522.730.15
    Tax0.230.23-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.752.500.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.752.500.23
    Equity Share Capital8.638.638.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.200.290.03
    Diluted EPS-0.200.290.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.200.290.03
    Diluted EPS-0.200.290.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

