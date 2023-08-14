Him Fibres Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, down 71.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in June 2023 down 71.33% from Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2023 down 872.1% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 178.65% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

Him Fibres shares closed at 6.71 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.38% returns over the last 6 months and 5.34% over the last 12 months.