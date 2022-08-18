Him Fibres Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 33.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in June 2022 up 33.35% from Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 109.57% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022 up 143% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.

Him Fibres EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

Him Fibres shares closed at 5.63 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.52% returns over the last 6 months and 47.38% over the last 12 months.