Him Fibres Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore, down 19.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore in December 2022 down 19.61% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 266.17% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 29.75% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.