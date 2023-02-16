 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Him Fibres Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore, down 19.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himachal Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore in December 2022 down 19.61% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 266.17% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 29.75% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

Himachal Fibres
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.25 6.26 9.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.25 6.26 9.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.53 3.11 4.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.46 0.35 0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.27 1.23 1.50
Depreciation 0.49 0.48 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.18 1.01 1.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 0.08 0.53
Other Income 0.11 0.20 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 0.28 0.76
Interest 0.26 0.27 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.09 0.01 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.09 0.01 -0.13
Tax -0.03 -0.07 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.12 0.08 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.12 0.08 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 8.63 8.63 8.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited