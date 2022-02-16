Him Fibres Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.02 crore, up 135.98% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himachal Fibres are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.02 crore in December 2021 up 135.98% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 40.19% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021 down 6.92% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020.
Him Fibres shares closed at 6.20 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.30% returns over the last 6 months and 84.52% over the last 12 months.
|Himachal Fibres
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.02
|6.18
|3.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.02
|6.18
|3.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.85
|3.42
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.39
|1.93
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.50
|1.74
|1.44
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.42
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.30
|0.98
|1.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|-2.31
|0.55
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.29
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|-2.03
|0.79
|Interest
|0.89
|1.60
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-3.63
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-3.63
|-0.16
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-3.61
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-3.61
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|8.63
|8.63
|8.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.42
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.42
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.42
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.42
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited