Him Fibres Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.02 crore, up 135.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.02 crore in December 2021 up 135.98% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 40.19% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021 down 6.92% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020.

Him Fibres shares closed at 6.20 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.30% returns over the last 6 months and 84.52% over the last 12 months.