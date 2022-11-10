Hilton Metal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.28 crore, up 52.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.28 crore in September 2022 up 52.62% from Rs. 17.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 up 129.67% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2022 up 299.38% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2021.

Hilton Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in September 2021.

Hilton Metal shares closed at 78.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 150.00% returns over the last 6 months and 432.09% over the last 12 months.