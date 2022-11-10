English
    Hilton Metal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.28 crore, up 52.62% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hilton Metal Forging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.28 crore in September 2022 up 52.62% from Rs. 17.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 up 129.67% from Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2022 up 299.38% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2021.

    Hilton Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in September 2021.

    Hilton Metal shares closed at 78.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 150.00% returns over the last 6 months and 432.09% over the last 12 months.

    Hilton Metal Forging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.2817.8517.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.2817.8517.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.8113.9415.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.56-1.581.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.831.06
    Depreciation0.590.580.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.201.641.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.462.43-2.21
    Other Income0.180.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.642.46-2.21
    Interest1.331.190.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.311.27-3.14
    Exceptional Items-----1.34
    P/L Before Tax1.311.27-4.48
    Tax0.200.25-0.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.111.01-3.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.111.01-3.74
    Equity Share Capital15.0012.4412.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.82-3.00
    Diluted EPS0.740.82-3.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.740.82-3.00
    Diluted EPS0.740.82-3.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm