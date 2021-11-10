Hilton Metal Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore, up 150.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.87 crore in September 2021 up 150.98% from Rs. 7.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.74 crore in September 2021 up 14.86% from Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2021 up 64.24% from Rs. 4.53 crore in September 2020.

Hilton Metal shares closed at 14.80 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.31% returns over the last 6 months and 68.18% over the last 12 months.