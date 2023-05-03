Hilton Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.66 crore, down 7.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hilton Metal Forging are:Net Sales at Rs 30.66 crore in March 2023 down 7.88% from Rs. 33.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 26.99% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2023 up 86.62% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2022.
Hilton Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2022.
|Hilton Metal shares closed at 147.55 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 113.53% returns over the last 6 months and 296.11% over the last 12 months.
|Hilton Metal Forging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.66
|29.04
|33.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.66
|29.04
|33.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.59
|25.52
|35.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.51
|-2.97
|-7.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.72
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.60
|0.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.17
|2.40
|2.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.17
|2.78
|1.90
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.10
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.42
|2.88
|1.89
|Interest
|1.44
|1.39
|1.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.98
|1.49
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.98
|1.49
|0.23
|Tax
|0.49
|0.23
|-3.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.49
|1.25
|3.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.49
|1.25
|3.41
|Equity Share Capital
|21.00
|21.00
|12.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|0.60
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|0.60
|2.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|0.60
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|0.60
|2.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited