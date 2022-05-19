Hilton Metal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore, up 129.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore in March 2022 up 129.48% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022 up 217.14% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2022 up 301.49% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

Hilton Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in March 2021.

Hilton Metal shares closed at 33.50 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 80.11% returns over the last 6 months and 186.32% over the last 12 months.