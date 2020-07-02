Hilton Metal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.92 crore, down 15.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hilton Metal Forging are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.92 crore in March 2020 down 15.59% from Rs. 31.89 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 135.25% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2020 down 57.83% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2019.
Hilton Metal shares closed at 10.94 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 8.10% returns over the last 6 months and -13.52% over the last 12 months.
|Hilton Metal Forging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.92
|27.23
|31.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.92
|27.23
|31.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.31
|21.33
|25.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.63
|-1.42
|-0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.36
|1.84
|1.90
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.56
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.67
|3.05
|3.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|1.87
|0.92
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.08
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|1.95
|1.50
|Interest
|0.63
|1.20
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.75
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|0.75
|0.63
|Tax
|0.05
|0.06
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|0.69
|0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|0.69
|0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|12.44
|12.44
|12.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.56
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.56
|0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.56
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.56
|0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am