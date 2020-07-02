Hilton Metal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.92 crore, down 15.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.92 crore in March 2020 down 15.59% from Rs. 31.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 135.25% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2020 down 57.83% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2019.

Hilton Metal shares closed at 10.94 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 8.10% returns over the last 6 months and -13.52% over the last 12 months.