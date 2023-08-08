Hilton Metal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.68 crore, up 55.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.68 crore in June 2023 up 55.12% from Rs. 17.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 up 67.35% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2023 up 27.96% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022.

Hilton Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

Hilton Metal shares closed at 158.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 88.27% returns over the last 6 months and 197.83% over the last 12 months.