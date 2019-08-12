Hilton Metal Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.97 crore, down 9.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.97 crore in June 2019 down 9.44% from Rs. 23.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2019 up 250.45% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2019 up 22.08% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2018.

Hilton Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2018.

Hilton Metal shares closed at 10.45 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.69% returns over the last 6 months and -65.85% over the last 12 months.