Hilton Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore, up 15.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 42.22% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2022 up 0.29% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021.