English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hilton Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore, up 15.57% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hilton Metal Forging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 42.22% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2022 up 0.29% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021.

    Hilton Metal Forging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.0427.2825.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.0427.2825.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.5221.8119.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.97-0.56-0.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.720.781.01
    Depreciation0.600.590.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.402.201.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.782.462.87
    Other Income0.100.180.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.882.642.90
    Interest1.391.330.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.491.312.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.491.312.06
    Tax0.230.20-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.251.112.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.251.112.17
    Equity Share Capital21.0015.0012.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.741.74
    Diluted EPS0.600.741.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.741.74
    Diluted EPS0.600.741.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited