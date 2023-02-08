Hilton Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore, up 15.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 42.22% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2022 up 0.29% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021.

Hilton Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in December 2021.

Hilton Metal shares closed at 84.00 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.19% returns over the last 6 months and 177.69% over the last 12 months.