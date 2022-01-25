Hilton Metal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.13 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.13 crore in December 2021 up 7.83% from Rs. 23.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021 up 125.9% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2021 up 135.37% from Rs. 9.81 crore in December 2020.

Hilton Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.74 in December 2020.

Hilton Metal shares closed at 26.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 109.41% returns over the last 6 months and 107.78% over the last 12 months.