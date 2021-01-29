Hilton Metal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.31 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.31 crore in December 2020 down 14.42% from Rs. 27.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2020 down 1311.93% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.81 crore in December 2020 down 490.84% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2019.

Hilton Metal shares closed at 12.00 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.08% returns over the last 6 months and -2.04% over the last 12 months.