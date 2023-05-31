Hiliks Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 53.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 down 53.88% from Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 250.54% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

Hiliks Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2022.

Hiliks Tech shares closed at 5.84 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.70% returns over the last 6 months and -22.13% over the last 12 months.