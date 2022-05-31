Hiliks Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore, up 2982.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.21 crore in March 2022 up 2982.6% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 197.74% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 162.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Hiliks Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Hiliks Tech shares closed at 7.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)